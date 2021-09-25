The Luxury Real Estate Market Today

“Through this competitive market, Long & Foster has prevailed with the highest market share in the Richmond area. You can count on one of our highly trained agents to help you navigate the process and provide tips on making your offer standout, such as getting approved with Prosperity Home Mortgage’s Buyer Advantage Program – a loan commitment as good as a cash offer, without being a cash offer.”

Pam Diemer, Realtor® at the Long & Foster Grove Office, has three listings across the Richmond Region ranging between $1.795m and $3.695m. “This strong demand is due to unprecedented housing preference shifts during the pandemic from local move up buyers and newcomers flush with cash fueling the luxury home market in Richmond,” said Diemer. “Limited

home inventory and low interest rates offer a rare opportunity for a homeowner to sell their luxury home in the next year or two for the highest price in more than 15 years. Buyers benefit as well with home options ranging from distinctive country retreats to maintenance free luxury condominiums. I’m helping savvy sellers now prepare their home for the spring market and buyers expect to see my 3-D tours that show all the house details.”