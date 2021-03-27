The New Face of Real Estate

While many Real Estate agents attempted to operate business as usual, The Yeatman Group at Long & Foster realized that a pivot was necessary in order to provide buyers and sellers the information, expertise, and advice they needed to make such changes in a constantly fluid and tumultuous marketplace. By partnering with many of RVA’s best local homegrown homebuilders, developing an innovative and easy to navigate website, and backing it up with award winning boots-on-the ground experience, TYG was able to help over 800 families make the transition to or from a new home in 2020 and is on pace to far surpass that mark in 2021. The team’s moniker “A New Way to Real Estate” has never been more appropriate as more and more highly successful individual agents have decided to partner together to create a brand that homeowners can trust with the largest purchase of their lives. “Our goal has always been to offer clients the best of the best in RVA no matter what their potential needs may be. We have a higher expectation of the agents on this team and our clients should expect more from their Real Estate agent than they have in the past and it is our job to always deliver on that,” says team founder Kyle Yeatman.