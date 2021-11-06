Tuckahoe Bridge: A New Home Community in Manakin-Sabot by the Sycamore Creek Golf Course

Tuckahoe Bridge is a new home community by Main Street Homes, located in Manakin-Sabot, VA, with 98 single family homesites and homes starting in the upper $500s. The community is located between Manakin Road and Rockville Road, and will offer residents open green spaces, ponds, walking trails, sidewalks and a walking bridge over the stream.
- First or Second Floor Owner’s Suites
- One, Two or Three 3 Story Homes
- 1,979-5,000+ Living Square Feet
- 2 or 3-Car Garages
- Granite Kitchen Countertops
- Ceramic Tile Kitchen Backsplash
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Home Office & Flex Space Options
- Energy Star® Certified Homes
- Located by the Sycamore Creek Golf Course
- Voted Best Homebuilder 6 Times by RVA
- Ability to Personalize—Your Home, Your Way!
Visit our nearby furnished model home in Tilman's Farm, located at 3761 Tilman's Farm Drive, Powhatan, VA 23139.