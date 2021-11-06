 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuckahoe Bridge: A New Home Community in Manakin-Sabot by the Sycamore Creek Golf Course
0 Comments
Tuckahoe Bridge: A New Home Community in Manakin-Sabot by the Sycamore Creek Golf Course
ADVERTISEMENT

Tuckahoe Bridge: A New Home Community in Manakin-Sabot by the Sycamore Creek Golf Course

  • 0

Tuckahoe Bridge is a new home community by Main Street Homes, located in Manakin-Sabot, VA, with 98 single family homesites and homes starting in the upper $500s. The community is located between Manakin Road and Rockville Road, and will offer residents open green spaces, ponds, walking trails, sidewalks and a walking bridge over the stream.

  • First or Second Floor Owner’s Suites
  • One, Two or Three 3 Story Homes
  • 1,979-5,000+ Living Square Feet
  • 2 or 3-Car Garages
  • Granite Kitchen Countertops
  • Ceramic Tile Kitchen Backsplash
  • Stainless Steel Appliances
  • Home Office & Flex Space Options
  • Energy Star® Certified Homes
  • Located by the Sycamore Creek Golf Course
  • Voted Best Homebuilder 6 Times by RVA
  • Ability to Personalize—Your Home, Your Way!

Visit our nearby furnished model home in Tilman's Farm, located at 3761 Tilman's Farm Drive, Powhatan, VA 23139.

Dining-Room-Into-Window.jpg

Dining Room into window.
Kitchen-Galley-View.jpg

Kitchen galley view.
Owners-Suite-Bedroom.jpg

Owners suite bedroom
Download PDF RMG0001275720-01.pdf
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News