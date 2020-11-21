Villas at Providence 55+ Living in Chesterfield

Welcome to the Villas at Providence, where you’re invited to live everyday like it’s the weekend. This Active Adult community offers the low maintenance lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of, promising more time visiting with family and friends instead of losing another weekend to chores.
Featuring just 86 homesites and a pocket park, the Villas at Providence provides that close-knit community feel you desire. The final phase features both quad homes and duplex homes. There’s also a quick move-in home with the ability to close quickly and still have the opportunity to pick your finishes.
Villas at Providence at a Glance:
From the low $300s
1,800 square foot homes
First Floor Primary Bedroom
One-Level Living
Easy, Low Maintenance Living
Located off of Reams Road, near the Providence Golf Club
The Emory floor plan provides over 1,800 square feet of one level living, leaving you just steps away from all of your most lived in rooms. Enjoy an open flow concept with a spacious Kitchen, Sun Room, and generous Master Suite. This floorplan also features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2-car garage.
Centrally located off Reams Road in Chesterfield County with convenient interstate access, the Villas at Providence leaves you within reach.
Visit the on-site Sales Center to get more information about how you can join the many happy people that have already decided to call The Villas at Providence home.
If you’d like to schedule a private tour, please call 804.404.9528.
Visit the model home
Thursday-Monday, 12pm-5pm, or by appointment.
GPS: 9201 Reams Road, N. Chesterfield, A 23236
Isabelle Roseme • 804.404.9528