Recent flash floods aren't leading to river floods
Last week’s downpours were not big enough to trigger floods on the James River, but it is now flowing a couple of feet higher than usual in Richmond. The National Weather Service projects the Westham gauge to trend mainly between 6 and 7 feet through Tuesday.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

