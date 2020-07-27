COVID-19 on the rise in Virginia
State adds 3,708 cases from Friday to Monday. Page A2
Deadline looms for U.S. aid package
White House officials agree to negotiate with Pelosi. Page A10
Adapting to delay in football season
Shift means logistical challenges for local coaches. Page B1
Miami Marlins hit by outbreak
Situation raises more questions on future of MLB season. Page B1
