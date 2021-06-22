 Skip to main content
Remarkable rainstorm hit three years ago
June 22, 2018, was the second-wettest day on record at Richmond International Airport, at 7.61 inches. To put it into context, that day of floods involved more rain than 95% of the months since 1887. The downpour also set our record hourly total: 4.09 inches.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

