Research rocket launching from Va. may give a colorful show
A rocket-borne experiment set to launch from Wallops Island, Va., may display some brief, faint colors in our eastern sky, like a small simulated aurora. NASA’s first launch window is 8:02 to 8:42 p.m. Saturday. If weather delays it, backup times run to May 16.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

