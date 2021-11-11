Resume vs. CV: What is The Difference?

Applying for a job as a starter can be very confusing. You may be tempted to think that both a Resume and a CV are similar. That is not the case; you are about to learn everything you need to know concerning the CV and the Resume.

What is a Curriculum Vitae (CV)?

A CV is an in-depth document describing your step-by-step career journey in full detail. It describes every achievement you have ever attained and every publication that bears your name and can be of more than two pages.

A CV contains information about your education, contact information, publications, awards, honors, professional career, work experiences, skills, certificates, references, and other necessary details about yourself.

What is a resume?

A resume is a brief, straight-to-the-point document that is written for applying for a specific job. Unlike a CV that may be that long, a resume is as short as possible and can be up to one page.

A resume details a brief overview of the applicant's work history and skills relevant to the job they are applying for. It's mostly used to apply for jobs such as lawyers and teachers.