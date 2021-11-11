Applying for a job as a starter can be very confusing. You may be tempted to think that both a Resume and a CV are similar. That is not the case; you are about to learn everything you need to know concerning the CV and the Resume.
What is a Curriculum Vitae (CV)?
A CV is an in-depth document describing your step-by-step career journey in full detail. It describes every achievement you have ever attained and every publication that bears your name and can be of more than two pages.
A CV contains information about your education, contact information, publications, awards, honors, professional career, work experiences, skills, certificates, references, and other necessary details about yourself.
What is a resume?
A resume is a brief, straight-to-the-point document that is written for applying for a specific job. Unlike a CV that may be that long, a resume is as short as possible and can be up to one page.
A resume details a brief overview of the applicant's work history and skills relevant to the job they are applying for. It's mostly used to apply for jobs such as lawyers and teachers.
A resume contains contact information, your job title, Resume objective, education, work experience, relevant skills, and relevant certificates and interests (if applicable).
Resume vs. CV. What is the difference?
You can now clearly tell what a resume is and what a CV is. The following are the differences between the two documents:
- Length – One of the most notable differences between a CV and a resume is how long each of them is. A CV can be comprehensive, up to 2-3 pages or more, depending on your work experience and achievements. A resume is concise and precise, usually 1 page.
- he kind of information you include – A resume is created and is specific to the job you are applying for. A resume may only focus on your professional achievements. On the other hand, a CV is an academic diary containing academic qualifications, certifications, and achievements.
- Function – The Resume is written explicitly for the application for a regular job in a company. The CV is for academic purposes like applying for a Ph.D. or applying for a research program.
In summary, both a Resume and a CV are documents that summarize a candidate's skills and experience, but they are formatted very differently and have different purposes.