Reunification of Germany

Postwar Germany In May 1945, after the unconditional surrender of German military leaders in the final days of World War II, the state was broken up into four zones by the Allied forces. Germany was in shambles. Much of the housing and infrastructure had been destroyed by the bombing and ground invasion campaigns during the war and it needed to be completely rebuilt. The American, British and French zones of Germany would eventually be combined to create West Germany, comprising the western two-thirds of the country and a portion of Berlin, which was completely surrounded by the Soviet zone that would go on to make up East Germany. Additionally, the Soviets took the territories east of the Oder and Neisse rivers away from Germany and pulled them under their administrative complex. Western Allies thought the Soviet control of those areas was to be temporary, but seeking large reparations for the war the Soviet Union tightened their grip on the seized territories. The eastern areas of Germany were largely rural and supplied much of the food for the country. When the Soviet Union refused to supply the required food for western portions of the territory, the Allies had to step in and supply it. This resulted in the United States and Britain favoring a revival of German industry so they could support themselves, but the Soviets disagreed. Deepening divides between the powers would continue and in the summer of 1945 political parties were permitted for the upcoming elections. The Soviet-backed party in the eastern areas would take a sweeping victory, but under less than fair conditions. In the western areas, a freely elected parliamentary assembly was established and was in place by 1947. Attempting to bolster the failing German economy, the Allies enacted currency reform in 1948 without approval from the Soviets. In June 1948, the Soviets reacted by enacting a blockade of land routes from western Germany to Berlin’s western sections. The goal was to force West Berlin to join the Soviet block that surrounded it, but in May 1949, the blockade was ended as airlift drops successfully supplied the western portion of Berlin for the duration of the blockade. During the same time, the Allies integrated their separate zones into one and in 1949 established the Federal Republic of Germany, commonly called West Germany, under a new constitution. Not intended as a sovereign state, West Germany took form as a parliamentary democracy under the control of the Allies, and was intended to be temporary until a constitution could be adopted by the entire German people. The Soviets also moved to form a government in the eastern areas, but only approved candidate blocks were permitted to be voted on. This ensured power was consolidated in Soviet-approved candidates and in October 1949, a constitution was ratified creating the German Democratic Republic, East Germany. While technically established as a parliamentary democracy, East German political power lay with the Soviet-backed party and was in turn controlled by the Soviets.