Reunification of Germany

BELOW: A West Berliner used a sledgehammer in an attempt to destroy part of the Berlin Wall near Potsdamer Platz, a public square and traffic intersection on Nov. 12, 1989. Berliners from both East and West began pulling down the wall days earlier using any implements they could find. Official demolition of the wall began in June 1990 and was completed in 1992.
Establishing states West Germany continued to align itself more closely with Western democracies through the early 1950s joining the precursor to the European Union and becoming a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 1955, also regaining sovereignty, as fears of a communist threat to Europe had been stoked by the Korean War. In East Germany, workers went on strike in East Berlin in June 1953 protesting against quotas established by the ruling party. The strike turned into an uprising and spread across East Germany. Soviet troops killed more than 20 people and 1,300 people were imprisoned for taking part in the protests. In 1954, the Soviet Union made East Germany into a sovereign state and stopped demanding reparations. The following year, East Germany became a charter member of the Warsaw Pact, the Soviet military alliance. During this time, refugees continued to flee from East Germany into West Berlin.
Thirty years ago on October 3, 1990, Germany officially became a single country again after being separated into East and West by the Allied powers after WWII
Reunification Under a grand coalition in the East German parliament after the 1990 elections, negotiations between West and East for German unity began. The East had undergone a near total collapse of its economy and on May 18, 1990 a treaty brought the two Germanys into economic, monetary and social alignment. Taking effect on July 1, the West German mark became the official currency of East Germany and a suite of West German laws became East German law. In August, the East German Parliament passed a resolution of accession and the German reunification treaty was signed by the East and West governments. Adoption of the treaty abolished the East German state and joined it into West Germany effective Oct. 3, 1990. The two states that had been split since 1945 were united once again.
Peaceful Revolution Beginning in September 1989, a series of weekly protests took place across East Germany demanding social and political reform. The Pan-European Picnic the month before had emboldened East German citizens to stand up against the ruling party despite a potentially violent crackdown. The peaceful protests culminated in the first free and fair elections in East German history in 1990. Running on a platform of reunification, the Christian Democratic Union won the largest portion of seats in parliament.
The wall and curtain fall Not only had West Berlin been walled in, but a barrier had been erected along the border between the Soviet Union satellite states composing the Eastern Bloc and the West. Extending its sphere of influence in post WWII Europe, the Soviets annexed and created satellite states out of Eastern Germany, Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, and Romania, which came to make up the Eastern Bloc and established a buffer zone between the Soviet Union and the West. Yugoslavia and Albania were also part of the Eastern Bloc, but shifted away from the Soviet Union in 1948 and 1960 respectively. While initially not a physical barrier, the Iron Curtain would eventually separate Western and Eastern Europe and become increasingly militarized as the Cold War intensified. In 1989, a series of revolutions occurred across the Eastern Bloc and eventually contributed to the fall of the Soviet Union. On Aug. 19, 1989, a border gate between Austria and Hungry was opened in a symbolic gesture during the “Pan-European Picnic.” East Germans were invited to attend the event and more then 600 of them fled to the West. In September, Hungary opened its borders to East Germany and Central Europe, the first time an Eastern Bloc country had done so, and within a few months 70,000 East Germans had fled via Hungary. During a televised news conference on Nov. 9 that year, Günter Schabowsk, the communist party leader for East Germany, mistakenly announced unlimited passage for East Germans to the West effective “immediately.” East Germans swarmed the six checkpoints in the Berlin Wall demanding that the guards open the gates. Lacking orders to use lethal force, the outnumbered soldiers opened the gates. That same night people began chipping away at portions of the wall and demolished areas of it to create new crossings.
Losing legitimacy As relations between the two countries normalized, travel restrictions were somewhat eased, bringing increased economic activity to East Germany. It also brought influence from West Germany. Young East Germans who visited West Germany increasingly came to view East Germany with discontent. In the West, they experienced a higher quality of goods, better infrastructure, freedom of expression and an open marketplace of ideas. This contrasted harshly with the repressive policies in East Germany. An underground movement began to take shape against East Germany’s government.
The wall goes up On Aug. 13, 1961 a barbed-wire fence went up sealing off West Berlin from the surrounding areas of East Germany. By this point about 3 million East Germans had fled the country since the end of WWII. Eventually a concrete wall would replace the barbed wire one and crossing points into West Berlin were tightly guarded. Permission to travel between the two was rare. Guards were ordered to shoot any East Germans trying to flee across the border into West Germany. Governmental control was tightened in East Germany and political power was consolidated into the office of president. In 1968, a new constitution limited civil and political rights. In West Germany, a sweeping change of government happened for the first time in the 1969 elections. The new West German government sought to normalize relations with the East German government in 1970, which had not been recognized by West Germany. In 1972, the Basic Treaty recognized each country’s status as an independent nation. The treaty, however, did nothing to change the Berlin Wall nor the East’s edict to shoot fleeing citizens. Both countries were admitted to the United Nations in 1973.
The German flag The flag of West Germany became the flag of a united Germany when the two countries were reunited in 1990.
Continued division West Germany rapidly recovered economically and through government measures ensured wealth distribution. Living standards rose and rationing that had been put in place in the postwar recovery were removed. In East Germany, with control over the economy, the state invested in basic industry, but much of the production was directed to the Soviet Union for reparations. This resulted in a low standard of living in spite of growth and continued food supply problems as farmers began to flee East Germany. Additional levels of hardships, repression and harassment prompted East Germans to flee until in 1952, East Germany sealed its borders. In Berlin, however, movement remained free between the eastern and western portions of the city where East Germans continued to flee into the West.
Postwar Germany In May 1945, after the unconditional surrender of German military leaders in the final days of World War II, the state was broken up into four zones by the Allied forces. Germany was in shambles. Much of the housing and infrastructure had been destroyed by the bombing and ground invasion campaigns during the war and it needed to be completely rebuilt. The American, British and French zones of Germany would eventually be combined to create West Germany, comprising the western two-thirds of the country and a portion of Berlin, which was completely surrounded by the Soviet zone that would go on to make up East Germany. Additionally, the Soviets took the territories east of the Oder and Neisse rivers away from Germany and pulled them under their administrative complex. Western Allies thought the Soviet control of those areas was to be temporary, but seeking large reparations for the war the Soviet Union tightened their grip on the seized territories. The eastern areas of Germany were largely rural and supplied much of the food for the country. When the Soviet Union refused to supply the required food for western portions of the territory, the Allies had to step in and supply it. This resulted in the United States and Britain favoring a revival of German industry so they could support themselves, but the Soviets disagreed. Deepening divides between the powers would continue and in the summer of 1945 political parties were permitted for the upcoming elections. The Soviet-backed party in the eastern areas would take a sweeping victory, but under less than fair conditions. In the western areas, a freely elected parliamentary assembly was established and was in place by 1947. Attempting to bolster the failing German economy, the Allies enacted currency reform in 1948 without approval from the Soviets. In June 1948, the Soviets reacted by enacting a blockade of land routes from western Germany to Berlin’s western sections. The goal was to force West Berlin to join the Soviet block that surrounded it, but in May 1949, the blockade was ended as airlift drops successfully supplied the western portion of Berlin for the duration of the blockade. During the same time, the Allies integrated their separate zones into one and in 1949 established the Federal Republic of Germany, commonly called West Germany, under a new constitution. Not intended as a sovereign state, West Germany took form as a parliamentary democracy under the control of the Allies, and was intended to be temporary until a constitution could be adopted by the entire German people. The Soviets also moved to form a government in the eastern areas, but only approved candidate blocks were permitted to be voted on. This ensured power was consolidated in Soviet-approved candidates and in October 1949, a constitution was ratified creating the German Democratic Republic, East Germany. While technically established as a parliamentary democracy, East German political power lay with the Soviet-backed party and was in turn controlled by the Soviets.