Revealing the universe

The James Webb Space Telescope will be the largest and most complex telescope ever launched into space. It won’t replace the Hubble Space Telescope, but it will extend the discoveries of Hubble, with longer wavelength coverage and improved sensitivity. Hubble studies the universe primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths, but more distant objects require an infrared telescope. Webb will primarily look at the universe in infrared. Webb also has a much bigger mirror and will be positioned farther away from Earth. It is named for James E. Webb, a NASA administrator in the 1960s, and is expected to launch Oct. 31.