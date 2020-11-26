Revealing the universe

The James Webb Space Telescope will be the largest and most complex telescope ever launched into space. It won’t replace the Hubble Space Telescope, but it will extend the discoveries of Hubble, with longer wavelength coverage and improved sensitivity. Hubble studies the universe primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths, but more distant objects require an infrared telescope. Webb will primarily look at the universe in infrared. Webb also has a much bigger mirror and will be positioned farther away from Earth. It is named for James E. Webb, a NASA administrator in the 1960s, and is expected to launch Oct. 31.
Key facts
Launch vehicle: Ariane 5 ECA
Total payload mass: Approximately 6,200 kg (13,669 pounds)
Diameter of primary mirror: 21.3 feet
Size of sun shield: 69.5 feet x 46.5 feet
Orbit: Rather than orbiting Earth, Webb will orbit the sun 930,000 miles away from Earth at what’s known as the second Lagrange point, or L2.
Mission goals
Search for the first galaxies
Determine how galaxies evolve
Observe the formation of stars and planetary systems
Measure the physical and chemical properties of planetary systems
The launch
Webb will be stowed in the top of an Ariane 5 rocket for launch next year. This is one of the world’s most reliable launch vehicles.
It will launch from the European Spaceport located near Kourou, French Guiana, in South America. It is beneficial for launch sites to be near the equator because the spin of the Earth can help give a push.
Deployment
Once in space, the telescope will separate from the launch vehicle. As it travels, it will deploy in a series of steps.
1The solar array will deploy first, and then the antenna will release. The launch restraints will begin to open approximately 3 days into the mission.
2The tower will deploy, and the membrane and core covers will release. The sunshield will begin to deploy approximately 5 days into the mission.
3At day 6, the five sunshield layers will be separated and tensioned. The momentum management flap and vertical radiator shade will then deploy.
4The secondary mirror support structure will deploy 11 days into the mission. Then, the aft radiator will deploy.
5The primary mirror outer wings will begin to rotate into place 12 days into the mission. They will be in place at day 14. By day 30, the telescope will begin its L2 orbit.
Orbit
After the telescope reaches L2, there will be a few months of testing and calibrating the instruments. At the 6-month mark, Webb will begin its mission.
As the Earth orbits the sun, Webb will stay in line with Earth. The combined gravitational pull of the sun and the Earth at L2 means that Webb will keep up with Earth as it moves around the sun.
Technology
Webb has a primary mirror made of 18 separate segments. It is made of ultra-lightweight beryllium coated with gold. Webb’s five-layer sunshield is the size of a tennis court, and it reduces the effect of the sun more than 1 million times.
The telescope has four instruments (cameras and spectrometers) that can detect extremely faint signals. One instrument can enable observation of 100 objects simultaneously.
Hubble comparison
Wavelength
Webb will observe primarily in the infrared. Its instruments can observe from 0.6 to 28 microns. Hubble’s instruments can observe only a small portion of the infrared spectrum from 0.8 to 2.5 microns.
Size
Webb’s primary mirror has a 21.3-foot diameter, while Hubble’s mirror has a 7.8-foot diameter.
Orbit
Hubble orbits around the Earth at an altitude of approximately 354 miles. Webb won’t orbit the Earth. It will be positioned nearly 1 million miles away.
Distance observed
Because of the time it takes light to travel, the farther away an object is, the farther back in time we are looking. Essentially, Hubble can see the equivalent of “toddler galaxies,” but Webb will be able to see “baby galaxies.”