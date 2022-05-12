RIC conducts full-scale emergency response training exercise

Suitcases were littered on the tarmac scattered between "survivors" of a mock-plane crash at the Richmond International Airport Thursday as emergency response teams worked to put out a blazing fire and treat faux injuries. One man lying on the ground screamed repeatedly: “Help! Over here!”

The scenario was part of a full-scale emergency response training exercise conducted at RIC with over 300 participants from Greater Richmond's emergency response teams and volunteer organizations. In the scenario, Henrico County, Richmond, Hanover County and Chesterfield County fire, police and EMS were called to the scene to assist RIC Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting and the RIC Police Department in an aircraft crash where the plane had failed to lift off the tarmac. Members of Community Emergency Response Teams from Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover and Richmond also acted as crash survivors in the scenario.

“This is as close to real as we can get,” said Troy M. Bell, RIC’s spokesperson and director of marketing and air service development.

As mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, RIC conducts full-scale tests of their Airport Emergency Plan every three years. Guidelines from the National Incident Management System help airport officials create emergency response measures, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The goal of the emergency response training was to evaluate the emergency response and coordination between the organizations involved.

Ron DeMilta, a Hanover County Community Emergency Response Team member in his second year of volunteering with RIC’s emergency response training, had a gruesome burn mark painted onto his shoulder and a large grin on his face. He said the scenario at RIC was the most realistic and impressive of any other scenarios he’d seen.

“I think as a flier, it would make me feel safe to know that this kind of training is done to prepare an airport for an emergency if it happens,” he said.

Other participants had varying degrees of "injuries." One woman had a puncture wound in her shoulder. Another with bruises around her eyes was yelling for her baby – an infant mannequin that had been placed in the smoking plane beforehand. A woman who appeared unconscious was still buckled to a row of seats that had been "thrown" from the plane.

Heidi M. Hooker, executive director of the Old Dominion EMS Alliance, said they helped to make the scenario look "as real as possible" through makeup. In collaboration with makeup artists from Kings Dominion, the "injuries" help emergency response teams not only to learn how to operate the plans in place but also anticipate the things they would be seeing and hearing.

“When they get started, you’re going to hear sirens, you’re going to hear screams, you’re going to hear yelling and you’re going to hear people asking where their baby is,” Hooker said. “It’s all geared to make the medics' heart rates get moving, and so we try to make this as real as possible.”

Part of the scenario was organizing the survivors into different groups based on their injuries, according to Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Lt. Glen Fields. Those categorized as “green” were cognizant of the situation and could walk, while those categorized as “red” needed immediate medical attention. Those who had died at the scene were categorized as “gray.” Emergency response personnel transported survivors to another area via ambulance.

Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Transportation Security Administration, RIC staff, members of the American Red Cross, airline representatives and other groups also assisted in helping the "survivors."

The emergency response training was part of a larger citywide plan that included Richmond area hospitals, including Chippenham Hospital. Mass casualty incident drills are held there a minimum of twice a year, Chief Operating Officer Brandon Mencini said.

Mass casualty incident drills are designed to stress the amount of resources that the hospital has to then examine how participants proceed with limited resources, he said. The drills help the hospital’s response become more like “second nature.” Around five hospitals in the area would be conducting similar drills as well, Bell said.

“The biggest thing really is that we’re incredibly thankful for the participation of all of these mutual aid parties,” Bell said. “It’s a chance for us to work with these folks in a practice scenario – and not just meet them for the first time and it’s the real thing.”