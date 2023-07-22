Hundreds of marijuana growers and enthusiasts enjoyed high times while attending a cannabis competition on Saturday afternoon.

The competition, also known as the East Coast Connoisseur Cup, drew over 80 competitors along with over 300 attendees to HomeGrown VA, a specialty gardening store on Arlington Road.

The event was free and, along with the competition, guests could enjoy music, food, and activities and could shop at several vendors. Because the event took place on private property, it was legal for attendees over the age of 21 to consume marijuana according to Virginia state law.

Contestants presented their own marijuana flower, baked goods and candies to be examined by a panel of judges. There were several different categories growers could enter, such as the two primary marijuana strains: sativa and indica. Additional categories included extracts and various kinds of infused edibles.

Judges anonymously sampled the products and gave each a score out of 100 for their appearance, texture, color, smell, taste and the type of high users felt.

The awards ceremony appropriately commenced at 4:20 p.m. Among those who smoked their competitors by taking home the top prizes in each category were:

Indica: The strand ‘Carolina Cookies #7’ bred and grown by Carolina Craft Cannabis Co.

Sativa: The strand ‘Biscotti Cake’ bred by Elev8 Genetics and grown by EZ Farms VA

Autoflower: the strand ‘Bourbon Berry’ bred by Twenty20 Mendocino and grown by LaurenLabs

Solventless: The hash rosin strain ‘Guava Now and Later’ bred by Samp Things and by processor LoudProductionsVA

Flower Rosin: The strand ‘Grapple Fritter’ by processor Lobsterbush710

Baked goods: Infused Cheez Its by Lobsterbush710

Candy: Key Lime Bliss Bites by Jenny Ducket

Infused other: Infused Maple Syrup by HomeGrowVA

While there have been cannabis competitions in Virginia before, the East Connoisseur Cup is one the largest to take place, said Andrew Houghton, a contestant from Northern Virginia who entered three strains of his own cannabis flower.

Beyond the competition, the event served to show that there is a way for people to safely celebrate cannabis, Houghton said.

“It's a lot more than just getting high for a lot of people, so being able to have an event like this shows people and especially those who aren’t as in tune with the cannabis community that it’s not always such a dangerous thing,” Houghton said. “This is about helping get rid of any stigma that’s associated with the plant.”

Dan Waterland, who was there with his business Dirty Dan’s Delectable Dies selling a variety of tie-dyed goods, agreed with Houghton, noting the competition will help spread valuable education.

“If we are able to talk more openly about marijuana, it’ll slowly lose that stigma that doesn't apply to other legal drugs like tobacco or alcohol,” Waterland said. “This will help people learn more about pot, what to do with it and especially how to use it safely.”

Virginia’s cannabis laws are unique, as it is legal for adults 21 and older to possess and use it. But there is no legal market for buying and selling marijuana. Several states have taken steps toward legalizing marijuana sales by establishing regulated taxable markets. These states include Maryland, which became the 21st state where it is legal to buy and sell recreational cannabis on July 1. Gov. Glenn Youngkin states that he would not support establishing a legal market in Virginia.

Houghton and other users noted that Virginia is losing out on potential tax revenue while also emboldening outlawed practices of obtaining marijuana, as users have turned toward illegal delivery services in Richmond since recreational use of marijuana was legalized in Virginia in 2021.

Overall, Houghton and Waterland said they hope people are able to have fun at the competition and that the event would help dispel fears anyone may have about marijuana use.

“The big takeaway I hope people have is that it isn’t so scary and that we should look into how this plant is bringing people together,” Houghton said.