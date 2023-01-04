Richmond City Jail ‘100% Compliant’ In 2021 Audit

Audit records reviewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch show that the troubled Richmond Jail, which has weathered a string of assaults, inmate deaths, and concerns about illicit contraband, received a perfect score in its most recent audit by state inspectors.

In 2021, the jail, also known as the Richmond City Justice Center, was audited by the Virginia Department of Corrections, the state agency that primarily runs Virginia’s prisons. The audit was conducted by a sub-agency, the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails, whose purview is more specific to Virginia’s 71 jails.

“A report of the findings of the compliance audit at the Richmond City Justice Center April 20-23, 2021 will be submitted to the Board of Local and Regional Jails with the recommendation that your facility be unconditionally certified,” wrote Tawana Ferguson, the inspector who performed the audit.

“Congratulations to you and your staff on scoring 100% on the Compliance Audit and thank you for your cooperation,” wrote Ferguson.

At the time of the audit, the jail was already understaffed by 84 employees, a deficit that has since grown to more than 160, according to statements given by Sheriff Antionette Irving in July of 2022.

In December of 2020, three months before Ferguson arrived, the jail had confiscated a slate of drugs from inmates - including 8 grams of fentanyl and 18 grams of Marijuana, according to data from the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.

In March of 2021, just weeks before the audit, the jail submitted another set of confiscated drugs, this time including more than 10 grams of cocaine and several strips of Suboxone, a sublingual film that can be smuggled into jails that do not scan inmate mail.

Ferguson, the auditor who gave the jail perfect marks, is a member of the same sorority as Sheriff Antionette Irving, who was elected to run the jail in 2018. The sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, is a national organization with a public service focus. The group has an active alumnae chapter in Henrico County.

Ryan McCord, executive director of the Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails, said “the Board has no concerns regarding Mrs. Ferguson's ability to remain objective in the performance of her duties and does not believe her membership in the Richmond chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority to be a conflict.”

Since the inspection, the jail has come under fire for three inmate deaths. One inmate, Dantron Lamarco Harris, died of an overdose in March of 2022. Medical examiners confirmed the presence of fentanyl in his autopsy.

Two other inmates, Nina Hill and Vance Holloway, died at the facility in late 2022. Their causes of death have yet to be confirmed by medical examiners.

Sheriff Irving has also been criticized by several city council members concerned with the safety of deputies. In September 2020, recently hired deputy Chip Davis was assaulted by an inmate with a broomstick when he was left alone in a cell pod serving meals. Davis later left the Sheriff’s department.

In July 2022, jail deputy “S. Cole” was hospitalized after an assault by an inmate, Sakeem Bell. Bell’s case heads to a jury trial on April 17, 2023.

Localities have little influence over the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office. As elected officials, Sheriffs are informally regulated at the ballot box - and in triennial audits conducted by the DOC.

The Justice Center’s next audit will be conducted in 2024, although the audit dates have yet to be determined.