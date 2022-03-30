Richmond council reaction to possible loss of Commanders football camp this summer

With the future of the Washington Commanders’ summer football camp in Richmond looking murky, several City Council members say they are hopeful that the facility it built for the NFL franchise can remain a viable asset.

Richmond last year changed the terms of its deal with the team so that it would pay the city $100,000 to lease the practice facility on Leigh Street, where the team holds a few weeks of practice each summer. Under the previous deal, the city paid $500,000 in cash and in-kind services to the team annually until 2020.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday said he is unsure if the team will return to Richmond this August, as the team is still developing its preseason schedule and assessing team needs. He said finances are also a consideration.

Jim Nolan, a spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney, said the city was encouraged by “the progress made in our partnership” last year, but noted that the mayor’s administration would prioritize the city over cash contributions to “one of the wealthiest franchises in professional sports.”

Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, who represents the district where the summer camp is located, said she would like to see the team return, but that any agreement with the team must benefit the city and its residents.

“The idea of giving away rental space doesn’t sit well with me,” she said. “It’s at an amazing location, and that location is only becoming more valuable and more accessible.”

State and local officials have also pondered redevelopment there.

In the Richmond 300 master plan, a document the City Council ratified last year to help city’s growth through its in 2037, the camp site is identified as a “public flex site” that could become a library, recreation center, school or public space across from a signature crescent-shaped park for the Greater Scott’s Addition area.

The site is also just a mile from where Virginia Commonwealth University has tentative plans to build a new athletics village, making it imaginable that it could play a role in VCU athletics.

The 15-acre parcel behind the Science Museum of Virginia includes two full-size football fields, green space, parking and a two-story office building assessed for $14 million.

State officials have gauged VCU’s interest in purchasing or leasing the plot, a person familiar with the matter said.

The fact the state asked VCU about the property isn’t out of the ordinary, the person said. It’s common for government bodies gauge VCU’s interest when real estate becomes available. But VCU hasn’t had conversations about the site, said Meredith Weiss, vice president for administration.

“We are not having any conversations about this property at this time,” she said. “We are focused on our athletics village.”

Councilman Andreas Addison, who represents the city’s West End 1st District near the football camp, said Wednesday that he hopes that the city can continue to build its relationship with the football club, and that a renewed focus on the site can help build upon the vision for Scott’s Addition and The Diamond baseball stadium, which the city is currently seeking to rebuild.

He said new investment and focus on the facility could help transform Leigh Street into a pedestrian- and transit-friendly thoroughfare that connects the area to downtown, which the city is also targeting for redevelopment.

“I think the sky’s the limit on opportunities,” Addison said.

Chris Suarez