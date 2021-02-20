A gentle approach could lead to more satisfying answers

Dear Car Talk:

We have a 2019 Jeep Cherokee with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The car never goes into 10th gear, even at 100 mph.

The dealer we bought it from now acts like he no longer knows us when we try to complain about this or the fact that the Cherokee never gets close to the gas mileage that’s posted for it.

Got any ideas? — Denny

Yes. I can tell you, with 100% certainty, why it never goes into 10th gear, Denny.

Because you have a 9-speed automatic transmission. Mystery solved! All 2019 Jeep Cherokees came with 9-speed transmissions.

So if your Jeep ever did shift into 10th gear, it would be big news at Fiat/Chrysler headquarters. Oh, wait. This just in: They’re calling the company “Stellantis” now that they’ve merged with Peugeot and Renault. My advice is if you have Stellantis, talk to your doctor.

What I can’t explain is why your dealer wouldn’t just tell you that you have a 9-speed transmission rather than hide in the men’s room every time you come in. Wouldn’t that be simpler?