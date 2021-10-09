Adapting your car’s air circulation in the age of COVID-19

Dear Car Talk:

I’m retired but had been driving with Uber for the past couple of years. I haven’t driven since COVID-19 started but plan to resume.

In what position would you recommend that a 2018 Mazda CX-5’s air conditioning system be put to minimize the amount of in-car air being circulated? Thanks. — Jim

Well, I’d suggest you turn off “recirculate,” Jim.

There are two buttons on the left side of your air conditioning control panel. One has a diagram of air (represented by an arrow) coming into the car from outside the front windshield. That’s the “fresh air” setting.

The other button shows the air in a circle, recirculating inside the car. Don’t press that one.

The recirculate button reuses all but 5% to 10% of the air inside your car. It’s useful when you want to cool the car quickly, because you’re not continually introducing new, hot, humid air from outside.