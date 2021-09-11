Aerosol flat fixers should be used only as a last resort

Dear Car Talk:

We were on vacation and got a flat tire that was caused by a screw. A good Samaritan saw our dilemma and offered us a can of aerosol flat fixer and aired up our tire for us so that we could get to a repair shop.

Once at the shop, the mechanic told us that the tire could not be repaired because of the aerosol product that we had used. We had to buy a new tire and were wondering if a tire is really toast once you use this product, or if he just wanted to sell us a tire.

— Rita

He’d rather sell you a tire than clean out your old tire, Rita. Products like Fix-a-Flat can be helpful in emergencies if you have a small puncture — like a screw in the tread.

They inject a gooey substance into the tire and then provide some air, from the can, to hopefully give you enough tire pressure to limp to a repair shop. But it’s a temporary solution. That gunk needs to be cleaned out of your tire if you want to repair it and keep using it. The goo gets distributed unevenly, and when it dries, it becomes impossible to balance the tire. It should be cleaned out within about 100 miles of using it.