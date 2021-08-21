“Always on” taillights a cheap, effective safety enhancement

Dear Car Talk:

We have occasional days of poor visibility — be it fog, rain, snow or just that half-light we get at dusk and dawn.

During these times, I have followed cars I can barely see, and often wonder why they don’t have their taillights on. Then I discovered that automakers did not include taillights in the daytime driving lights system.

It can’t be that expensive to include this feature in the car’s computer code, and it would be a big safety feature. Thank you for your Car Talk section in the paper. I look forward to reading it every week.

— Gary

You’re right, Gary. Daytime running lamps are “always on” lights that are usually incorporated with the headlights.

They’re not the same as headlights. They’re dimmer, and they go on and off automatically when the car is driven. They’re designed to give you extra visibility with oncoming cars. And most countries require them.

But not the United States. Most cars here have them anyway, because they’re a cheap and effective safety enhancement — and because carmakers have to include them on their cars for Canada, Europe and most other countries anyway.