Better passenger seat comfort may require a whole ride upgrade

So, my suggestion would be to upgrade your whole ride — seats and all. Some manufacturers just use better seats than others. I’ve always found Volvo seats to be more comfortable than anything I sit on in my house — including the cat, occasionally. BMW and Mercedes seats are also terrific.

Try shopping around for a used luxury car and see if you can find one with seats that make your wife more comfortable.

In that range of cars, you’re also more likely to find passenger seats with more adjustments — although perhaps still not as many as the driver gets. But you might get lumbar support on the passenger side and even seat cushions with separate front and rear height adjustments. But most of all, the seats themselves will be better made and more supportive.