Buick’s silent horn may not be a big honking problem

Well, that van now has 275,000 miles on it. At 210,000, I had to decide whether to replace the motor (which had self- destructed) or move on. It was close, but I put a new engine in it.

Now the body and chassis are rusting apart. Although I could replace the entire front suspension, tires, exhaust system, hood, doors, front fascia and rear brakes, I think I may be reaching the end of the road with this van. But the AC and original alternator are still good!

Here’s my question: When should a person move on from a car? And what is the sweet spot between price and age of a car when buying a “new” used one?

I’d say the time to dump a car is at 209,999 miles, Lyle.

I’m all for frugality, but I think you overdid it by putting a new engine in a van with 210,000 miles on it. As you quickly found out, every other part of the van also had 210,000 miles on it and was also ready to self-destruct.

There’s no absolute answer we can give you to this question. It varies by car and by how it was engineered, driven and cared for. But I can give you some general guidelines.