Buying a classic car can be more than you bargained for

I’m going to assume that when you had the tire replaced, they also replaced the valve stem. If not, I’d recommend trying that. That’s a part that can fail and allow air to leak. It used to be standard practice to replace the valve stem when you replaced a tire, but in modern cars, the tire pressure monitor is embedded in the valve stem, making the part more expensive. That’s why it’s no longer done routinely.

If the valve stem was replaced or if you replace it and still have the leak, then I’m going to suggest that it’s the rim.

I know you had the rim cleaned. And most likely, after cleaning rust off the rim and mounting the new tire, the tire shop would have submerged the tire/wheel combination in water to check for leaks. And they obviously didn’t see a leak. But sometimes a leak won’t show up unless the weight of the car is on the tire. All that weight deforms the tire and can expose a spot on the rim that allows air to escape.

The rim could be bent, or it could just have 18 years’ worth of built-up corrosion on it that prevents a tight seal with the tire, despite some cleaning and sanding.