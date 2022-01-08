Car modifications can bring some unexpected results

Dear Car Talk:

My son owns a 2019 Subaru WRX that he loves to modify. His first modifications included replacing his stock wheels with premium wheels with wide tires, adding coil-overs (thereby lowering the car) and “tilting” the wheels in at the top (not sure of the technical name!).

A few days ago, he was preparing to go to a Subaru festival. So he reinstalled his stock wheels (that had been stored vertically for two years in our cool, dry, dark basement) for the long drive, carrying his fancy wheels and his ramps and jacks inside the car, to be installed when he got to the festival. His stock wheels had essentially zero miles on.

He was driving along for about three hours when — BAM — he had a rear wheel blowout. He doesn’t think he ran over any road debris, and the blowout was on the inner side wall.

Is it possible the blowout was caused by the modifications he made to his car? The good news was he was able to change out all four wheels on the side of the highway and was back on his way in no time! — Pam

It’s more than possible, Pam. It’s quite likely. That’s what happens when you do wacky things to your car.