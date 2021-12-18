Common cause of pressure loss is also the simplest to fix

Dear Car Talk:

My 2013 Subaru Outback recently freaked me out! Just out of the driveway, I noticed the “check engine” light was on, and the brake and cruise control lights were flashing.

I eventually Googled these symptoms and the recommended fix was to turn the engine on, take off the gas cap, put the cap back on, then turn off the engine.

I did this and hocus pocus! When I restarted the engine, the demon was gone! All the warning lights were off. Does this make sense to you?

— Frank

Total sense. And keep in mind, Frank, not much makes sense to me.

One of the check engine light’s duties is to alert you when there’s a problem with your emissions system. And part of your emission controls is a sealed fuel system. That traps gas fumes and keeps them from leaking into the atmosphere.

The whole fuel system is kept under pressure. If it loses pressure, your car’s computer concludes — correctly — that there’s a leak somewhere, and it turns on your check engine light.