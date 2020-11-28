Cooling system keeps Chevy transmission calm and cool

Dear Car Talk:

Ever since I purchased my Chevrolet Traverse LT, I’ve noticed that the transmission temperature gauge regularly reads around 212 degrees at highway speeds. The engine temperature gauge reads normal or even a little cooler than normal — even when it’s hot outside.

I checked with the dealership and was told that this is normal operating temperature for this transmission. I worry that as soon as my warranty runs out, the transmission will expire.

Does this sound normal to you? I am constantly worried, while on long trips, that the transmission will give out in the middle of nowhere. — Ramiro

Don’t worry, Ramiro. It’s much more likely that something other than the transmission will give out in the middle of nowhere.

Actually, your dealer is right. This sounds perfectly normal. Here’s how your transmission stays cool: Whenever your engine is running, the transmission fluid gets pumped into the transmission cooler, which lives inside your car’s radiator. As the transmission fluid passes through the radiator (inside those trans-mission cooler lines), it essentially gets bathed in coolant. Once it’s cooled down, the fluid is sent back to the transmission to keep doing its job.