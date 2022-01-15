Diagnosing voltage issue may require a process of elimination

Dear Car Talk:

My father is a diesel mechanic but works a swing shift afterward, so he doesn’t have much time to help me fix my ’97 Honda Civic.

The lights on the Civic will go dim, then flicker, then the radio goes off and then the car just dies. I thought it was the battery, so I had it charged and checked. It checked OK, but the problem continued.

So, my dad comes by at 2 a.m. and puts in a new alternator. He starts it up, and it runs. The next morning, I go to take my kid to school, and it won’t start. It cranks but won’t start.

I’ve had friends check the fuses. No issues there. I can hear the fuel pump starting. A friend checked the spark plugs and said they are getting spark but aren’t getting the full amount. I’m at a complete loss. I desperately need my car to be fixed. And I’m running out of ideas on how to fix it. Got any? — Susan

There are three things I’d ask your dad to look for. Actually, four things, the first being a winning lottery ticket you guys can share. But failing that, I’d look for a bad ignition switch, a loose or corroded wire, or a bad ground.