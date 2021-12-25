Don’t stick with a stick to unlock Versa shift interlock

Dear Car Talk:

My 2015 Nissan Versa has a shifting problem. I can only get it out of park when I stick a stick through the shift lock. The dealer says it will cost $1,000 to fix.

I’m a real cheapskate; how long can I get away with using a stick? — Ed

Until the stick breaks off in the bypass slot or jams it up with wood shavings, Ed. So even though you’re cheap, you might want to invest in something a little less breakable, like a $2 screwdriver.

Your car — like all modern cars —has a safety device called a brake-shift interlock. To prevent you from putting the car in gear and driving through the back wall of your garage, the car won’t let you shift out of park until your foot is on the brake.

There’s a switch near the brake pedal that triggers a solenoid that unlocks the shifter. Just in case something goes wrong with the system, every car also has a manual bypass or override. It’s usually right next to the shifter.