Dwindling choices but some good news for coupe fans

For most people, it’s really inconvenient to have to wedge your way into the back seat of a coupe, despite how much fun it is to watch your mother-in-law try to do it. So there’s lack of demand; there’s a limited universe of people who will even consider two-door cars.

The other problem with selling coupes is that they are bought by people who really value style. And style changes. Quickly. See also: fashion industry.

So if a manufacturer spends half a billion dollars to develop a coupe, when it first comes out, it’s the hottest thing on the market and it sells well. But a year later, someone else’s coupe is the latest thing, and your coupe sits on the lot. And the automotive business is based on being able to sell the same basic car for five to eight years to recoup the cost of development and tooling.

So the coupes on the market now fall into two categories. They’re either small sports cars (Toyota Supra, Porsche Cayman, Mazda Miata) or luxury coupes for orthodontists who just ran off with their hygienists (Audi A5, BMW 4-Series, Infiniti Q60 coupe).