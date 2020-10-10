Economics not always the driving factor on trade-ins

Although, to be honest, our national finger flab problem has become epidemic since we all switched to keypads. I was all set to recommend a new Honda Accord with a 2.0 liter engine. That’s a very nice mid-sized car and handles a lot like the European cars you’re used to. But Honda just announced that they’re discontinuing the manual transmission option.

Obviously, you can get one that’s a year or two old, and, as long as you have a mechanic check it out from stem to stern before you buy it, it should be a good, reliable car for you.

If you’re willing to go a little bit smaller, you can still get a VW Jetta with a stick. You have to order the R-Line trim.

The Jetta has gotten bigger lately and is probably bigger than your old BMW 318i, but smaller than the Saab 9000.

So if you want a new car, I’m going to surprise you with my choice, Larry: the Genesis G70.

Genesis is Hyundai’s relatively new luxury car brand. Kind of like what Lexus is to Toyota, though obviously not as well-established yet. Or as high priced.

The G70 is a very nice car. It’s mid-sized and competes with the BMW 3-series. It’s comfortable, has a spiffy interior and all the modern safety equipment you need — like automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning and lane keeping assist.

If you want a stick shift, you have to order your G70 with the four-cylinder engine option. But it’s hardly a slouch at 252 horsepower.