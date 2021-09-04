Electric vehicles will lessen — but not eliminate — road noises

Dear Car Talk:

I was wondering how much traffic noise comes from engines and how much from tires on pavement? My house is near an urban expressway.

Will our neighborhood get any quieter when all vehicles are electric and there are no internal combustion engines on the road? — Larry

Internal combustion engines make the most noise when they’re working hard — like when they’re accelerating or moving a car up a hill. And they’re not generally working that hard when a car is just cruising down the highway.

If you’re near a flat section of highway, Larry, those cars are in high gear. That means most of their engines are turning at a modest 1,800 to 2,500 rpm. So, the bulk of the noise you’re hearing is tire noise.

You can confirm this yourself. Next time you’re cruising down the highway, turn off Beyonce for a moment and see what you can hear most — the engine or the wind and road noise. It’ll be the latter.

Sound energy doubles for every 10 mph or so of speed. So road noise from traffic at 70 mph is going to be a lot louder than road noise from 30 mph traffic. As you and your family can attest.