Emergency flashers can help navigate highway hazards

Dear Car Talk:

I travel on a busy, dangerous, three-lane highway in our area. I like to drive in the right lane at 70 mph. People continually pass me, so it’s safe to assume they’re speeding.

If there’s an emergency vehicle on the shoulder, my state law dictates that I move to the middle lane. If the middle lane is clear, I move, but I continue to drive at 70 mph until it’s safe to return to my beloved right lane. But before I get back in the right lane, people will pass me on the left because I’m too slow for the middle lane.

If no one gives me the opportunity to move into the middle lane, the law says I’m supposed to slow down to 50 mph (“20 mph lower than posted limit”) and keep driving in the right lane. That’s really scary as I see drivers flying up behind me and acting angry. I’m trying to follow the law, but it seems like it’s a free-for-all out there. Any suggestions? — Bonnie

Continue to follow the law, Bonnie.

I know it’s intimidating when other drivers try to bully you into going faster than the speed limit. But you have the right to travel in the right lane at the posted speed. You’re being a good, courteous driver.