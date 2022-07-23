Everything you need to know about oil filters

Dear Car Talk:

I’ve been changing my own oil for over 50 years (yes, I’m old). I have some questions about oil filters.

Why are the filters on modern cars so small? It seems like bigger filters would perform better, and space is normally not an issue.

Are expensive oil filters actually better than inexpensive ones? Why don’t most vehicles use the same oil filter? There are hundreds of sizes and shapes.

My Subaru Forester has the oil filter on top of the engine, upside down. While that makes it easy to change, doesn’t the oil drain out of the filter and starve the engine of oil on startup? — Randy

Wow, you really have been saving up oil filter questions for 50 years, Randy. I’m glad you didn’t wait another 10 years or I’d have to take over the Real Estate section to finish this answer.

The reason there are so many different filters is because engines are all different. And space is at a premium. Most engine compartments I work on these days have no room to spare.

So when designing an engine, all the immovable parts are designed first. Then later in the process, they find a place for the filter, preferably right on the engine block.

In order to fit oil filters into the nooks and crannies manufacturers ultimately allot for them, filters have to come in all different shapes and sizes.

Generally speaking, more expensive filters are better than cheap ones, because they use better filtration materials. Instead of plain old Charmin, filters now use materials like synthetic glass microfibers, which do a better job of filtering the oil. That’s also why smaller filters can be used. With better filtration materials, they can provide all the filtration the engine needs in a smaller volume.

We tend to stick with OEM filters — the filters made by the car’s manufacturer. You can never go wrong with those. Modern filters also have check valves, which explains why the oil doesn’t drain out of your Subaru filter, even though it’s mounted upside-down.

Without a check valve, the oil would drain out, and that would be a problem. If the oil drained out, every time you started your car, your oil pump first would have to fill the oil filter, leaving other parts underlubricated for those first few crucial seconds that the engine is running. But the check valve keeps the filter full and completely solves that problem.