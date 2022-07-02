Excessives miles on a shop lift don’t add up

Dear Car Talk:

If a front-wheel-drive car is put up on a lift, started and put into drive, will the odometer mileage increase? — James

Let me guess, James. You took your car to a shop on a Friday, and when you picked it up Monday, it had 300 extra miles on it.

So you went to the mechanic and said, what’s this? And he explained that they had the car up on the lift, put it in drive, and that’s where the extra 300 miles came from. When in reality, the mechanic drove his girlfriend to the casino for the weekend.

The answer to your question is yes, James. If you put a front-wheel-drive car on a lift and put it in drive, the front wheels will turn and — since the odometer measures the movement of the front wheels — the odometer will roll forward.

But it won’t move fast. Let’s do the math. Say that at idle speed, the suspended wheels turn at 10 mph. That would mean the odometer would add 10 miles for every hour the car was on the lift.

So to add 300 miles, he’d had to have left it up there — in drive — for a day and a half.

So if that’s why you’re asking, James, I think it’s an unlikely story. On the other hand, if you’re the mechanic who drove your girlfriend to the casino, make sure your story for the customer accounts for the day and half you were tied up by kidnappers and were unable to free yourself to put the car in park.

* * *

Dear Car Talk:

I just turned 70, and I think I’ll buy just one more car in my life.

My current ride is a 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid. It’s the best car I’ve owned, but it will need a replacement hybrid battery someday, and that’ll cost a few thousand bucks.

So my plan is to wait another year and then buy an all-electric 2023 Ford Mustang Mach E.

It has a lot of safety features that we geezers need. It also has about the same cargo area as my Ford Escape, which I need for my son’s wheelchair.

I’m hoping that by 2023, Ford will have knocked out any problems that new models might have. Does my plan make sense?

— Paul

Yes. I like the Mustang Mach E. Nice car. Good room inside. Good electric range. And, most importantly, you’ll look great in it, Paul.