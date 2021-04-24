For Cruiser’s squealing problem, look at the driving surface

By the way, if I also drive this one for 27 years, I will be 100 and still driving it. Thanks for any suggestions or help. —Fran

I’ll need a crane to get myself into a Miata when I turn 100. I’ll certainly need one to get me out.

When you go over a speedbump, Fran, you’re causing the suspension to go beyond its normal limits. And strange things happen when you push components that far. So finding the culprit — without convincing your mechanic to hang by his fingers under your car while going over a speedbump — is going to involve some guesswork. What could be making noise when pushed past its limits? It could be something like your control arm bushings, which are involved in letting the wheels move up and down without letting them move forward and back.

Next time you’re in, ask your mechanic to start by spraying your four front control arm bushings with silicone penetrating oil. If that doesn’t help, try the rear bushings next time. Ideally, you want to know what fixes it, so you’ll know where to spray when the noise comes back. Don’t spray the convertible top, though. I think we can rule that out.

Another possibility is that the car itself is flexing over the speed bump, and the spinning driveshaft is momentarily scraping against the exhaust system. That’s not uncommon.