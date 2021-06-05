For road trip to mom’s birthday, not all RVs are created equal

Dear Car Talk:

My mom’s 100th birthday is next month, and I’d love to be there for it. She lives in New York. I’m in Ohio. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, I’m still reluctant to fly or stay in a hotel.

Do you have any suggestions for a vehicle I might rent for travel and living, assuming that I can find a place to park, for four to five days? My 2010 Prius would be good for the former but not for the latter. Thanks. — Tim

Absolutely, Tim. You need to rent an RV.

Now wait, I know what you’re thinking. You’re imagining something the size of a greyhound bus, with a Ford Expedition hanging off the back for “short jaunts.” But not all RVs are humongous. There are van-sized RVs and even minivan-sized RVs. And you can rent one for a week.

Search online for RV rentals and have a look at some of the options. Winnebago and Cruise America are two of the big RV rental outfits, but you’ll find others.

It’ll cost you more in gas than your Prius would. But it’ll save you money on hotels and plane fare. And think of the adventure; you’ll see a thousand miles of asphalt you’ve never seen before.