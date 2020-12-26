Ford Escape shakes at idle

If you have a vacuum leak, that means unwanted air is leaking into the cylinders. Because the mixture of gasoline and air in the cylinders has to be just right, a vacuum leak throws off that delicate balnce by letting in too much air making the engine run rough.

There are various ways to find a vacuum leak. If it’s big enough, you can sometimes hear it hissing. If not, we sometimes spray combustible fuel cleaner where we think air might be leaking in. If there’s a vacuum leak nearby, that fuel cleaner will get sucked into the cylinders and we’ll hear the engine rev up. Or we pinch off individual vacuum hoses, one at a time, to see if closing one off makes the engine run smoothly.

There are other tricks, too. If your mechanic is as good as you say he is, he’ll know how to search for a vacuum leak. I will give you one hint for your mechanic: One often-overlooked source of a vacuum leak is the power brake booster.

The power brake booster uses vacuum from the engine to multiply the force your foot puts on the brake pedal. It’s the “power” in power brakes. If there’s a hole in the booster’s diaphragm, that’ll create a vacuum leak, but only when you’re stepping on the brake — like when you’re stopped at a light. If the leak is a small one, when you put the car in park or neutral you reduce the load on the engine enough to stop the shaking.