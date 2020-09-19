Get another estimate

Normally a fuse blows when an electrical device is drawing too much current. The whole purpose of the fuse is to sacrifice itself and cut off the power to that device before the device can draw so much current that it overheats and starts a fire. Although maybe a fire sounds like a good solution to you at the moment? So the fuse is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do. The question is, why?

Normally, it means that something is forcing the blower motor to work too hard. What could that be?

Well, it could be that they sold you a rebuilt blower motor, and it’s simply no good. It could be that the guys who installed the blower motor accidentally dropped something into the housing, like burrito supremo. Or maybe some twigs or debris got into the fan housing and are making the blower motor work extra hard to turn the fan. motor relay could be bad. And finally — and most likely — it could be exactly what you suggest, Donna; a bad resistor.