Grandma’s smaller garage left room for the hoochi coochie

Dear Car Talk:
Your recent column about someone’s new vehicle not fitting into an existing garage reminded me of the fix my grandfather made. He and my grandmother had a big 1960s Oldsmobile. Their garage was original to their 1920 house.
The fix was an extension made to the back wall of the garage. The lower half of the wall was built out about 8 feet, thus making the garage 8 feet deeper. He built out just the lower half of the wall, so the front end of the Olds could pull in.
My grandmother would pull into the driveway and leave the engine running while she opened the old wooden doors. Then, she’d get back into the car and would zoom into the garage — the car hood fitting right into the back wall extension.
As the garage was also narrow, to get out of the car, my grandmother would slide across the front seat to the passenger side, roll down the passenger window, reach out and grab the doorknob of the side door to the garage. Opening the side door of the garage gave her enough room to open the passenger side car door of the Olds and escape.
People are also reading…
Thank you for your great articles. — Holly
My father did something similar, Holly. But instead of building out the back wall of the garage to accommodate his Chrysler, one day he just accidentally drove right through it.
Gramps should have built a second extension on the driver’s side of the garage, just big enough for the Olds’ driver’s side door. Then your grandmother could have gotten out without doing the hoochie coochie across the bench seat. Or maybe, grandpa liked watching her do that?
With a side extension, the garage would have looked even weirder, but who knows, maybe Architectural Digest would have given him a few modern design awards.
Thanks for a fun story, Holly.