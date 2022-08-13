Grandma’s smaller garage left room for the hoochi coochie

After that, you’ll need a subscription to Hemmings Motors News (“the bible of the old car hobby”). That’ll be your bathroom reading for the next 20 or 30 years.

Finally, you’ll need a support group. Fortunately, most areas have old car clubs, where nuts and aspiring nuts like you get together and enjoy themselves.

These will be your new people, Kunal. They’ll recommend mechanics to you, give you tips on where to get parts that are no longer made, and share their knowledge. They’ll also provide emotional support, giving you a shoulder to cry on when you spend two months of weekends replacing the transmission in your ‘66 Mustang, and on the first test drive, it won’t shift out of second gear.

In fact, joining a club like that in advance will help you get advice on what year, make and model to seek out, and, even more importantly, what cars to avoid.

And if all that doesn’t dissuade you, Kunal, you’ll have a wonderful time with your classic car, and you’ll make lots of new friends. Especially tow truck drivers and mechanics. Enjoy!