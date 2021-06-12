Growing options for carless folks looking for rides

Dear Car Talk:

I recently gave up my Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE when my lease was up. I am now without my own car for the first time since 1955.

I live in a senior living residence, and although I am still able to drive, have a driver’s license; and am in good health, I am living on a fixed income. The cost of a monthly lease payment, insurance and gasoline was a big expenditure.

Do you have any advice or suggestions for those of us who are in similar situations and want to be able to do our own shopping and errands?

— Tony

You and your fellow seniors are perfect candidates for short-term, “on-demand” car rental services, Tony.

Zipcar is the oldest and best known of the bunch, but Car2Go is starting to show up in more cities now. Here’s how they work. The cars are parked in dedicated, reserved parking spaces in busy areas. If you don’t already have a Zipcar where you live, ask your senior center administrator to offer Zipcar or Car2Go a dedicated space and see if they’ll base a car there. They often do that for apartment buildings and places where the cars will get used a lot.