How does the F-150 get the same mileage in city and highway driving?

Dear Car Talk:

My newspaper featured an ad for the 2021 Ford F-150 pickup. The ad said it has an Environmental Protection Agency fuel economy estimate of “24 mpg city/24 highway/24 combined.”

That sounds crazy to me. How can you get the same mileage making all the starts and stops in city driving that you can just flowing down the highway?

— Matt

With a hybrid powertrain, Matt.

Those figures are exactly right. Well, they’re exactly what the EPA reports for the hybrid F-150 four-wheel drive under ideal conditions. The two-wheel drive did even better. Your own mileage may vary, as they say. And it almost always varies for the worse. But I wouldn’t be surprised if, in the real world, city mileage in that truck turned out to be better than highway mileage.