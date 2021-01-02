How to get a 32-year-old Mercedes home from Minnesota

It could be any number of things, Marsha. But I suspect you have a vacuum leak. The engine naturally creates vacuum every time a piston descends and sucks fuel and air into a cylinder. That “free” vacuum power is then used by other systems in the car. For example, it’s used by the ventilation system to control the flaps inside your ducts, and by the exhaust gas recirculation system to open and close the EGR valve.

If you have a vacuum leak, that means unwanted air is leaking into the cylinders. Because the mixture of gasoline and air in the cylinders has to be just right, a vacuum leak throws off that delicate balnce by letting in too much air making the engine run rough.

There are various ways to find a vacuum leak. If it’s big enough, you can sometimes hear it hissing. If not, we sometimes spray combustible fuel cleaner where we think air might be leaking in. If there’s a vacuum leak nearby, that fuel cleaner will get sucked into the cylinders and we’ll hear the engine rev up. Or we pinch off individual vacuum hoses, one at a time, to see if closing one off makes the engine run smoothly.