Inadequate rebuild is more than a seating issue

Dear Car Talk:

I recently had my old, 327 Chevrolet engine completely rebuilt. The motor has around 700 miles on it since the rebuild and is burning almost a quart of oil every 150 miles.

My mechanic says not to worry and that the rings just need to seat. I would like to hear your thoughts. Should I be concerned? — Edward

Yes. But not as concerned as your mechanic should be.

If you were burning a quart of oil every 750 miles, I might be inclined to believe that the rings still might seat correctly. But you’re burning oil at five times that rate, Edward.

So your rings are going to have to do more than seat. They’re going to have sit on a golden throne.

By the way, “seating” means that the piston rings that go up and down inside the cylinders “conform” to the exact shape of their cylinder walls. When rings are properly seated and perfectly matched up with their cylinder walls, very little oil gets by them and burns up.

Conversely, rings that don’t seat properly, or are worn out, let lots of oil past them and result in you burning lots of oil and getting calls from local officials who want to use your vehicle for mosquito control.