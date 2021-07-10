Jeep has a mysterious appeal to the risk-averse

Dear Car Talk:

Have I lost my mind? I’m in love with the Jeep Wrangler. It makes no sense —poor mileage, lousy ratings in the consumer magazines — and yet it’s the car I keep looking at. I’ve always been so practical getting the most reliable cars. And now I find myself in love with a Jeep. Please help me.

— Kathleen

I think you’ve just testified to why Jeep is still in business, Kathleen.

You’re right. By all objective measures — unless you’re a mountain goat — the Jeep Wrangler ranks near the bottom. It’s practically barbaric. And yet, they can’t seem to make Jeeps fast enough.

Jeep owners love that the styling and off-road capability of their cars scream “adventure.” And I think your subconscious is telling you that you need more adventure in your life, Kathleen. As you say, you’ve always played it safe. You’ve always bought the most practical and sensible cars.

Something inside of you is rebelling. Something inside of you wants to have an unplanned encounter on a dark, lonely road with a mysterious tow truck driver. And your chances of that increase exponentially in a Jeep.