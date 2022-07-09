Jiggling may work for now but could leave you stranded

Dear Car Talk:

I have a 2004 Jeep Cherokee with a starting issue. I turn the key and the starter doesn’t budge, but everything else (all the lights, the radio, AC, etc.) powers up.

If I jiggle the shifter around while it’s in park, I can eventually get it to start. I’m afraid my trick is not going to work one day, and the car will leave me stranded.

Any ideas on what to check? I noticed that when I push the shifter forward (more into park) and jiggle it side to side, it works best. — Mike

You probably need a neutral safety switch, Mike.

Decades ago, there were lots of accidents in which someone would start their car, thinking it was in park. But it was actually in drive. The car would then bolt forward and hurt someone who was in front of it (or worse). Of less consequence, some people inadvertently started their car in drive and drove through the back wall of their garage. That wasn’t fun either, although the American Association of Building Contractors supported that feature.

Anyway, after enough of these accidents, the federal government stepped in to require that all cars be in park or neutral in order to be allowed to start.

Introducing ... the neutral safety switch, a little electronic switch that prevents the car from starting unless the transmission is in park or neutral.

When a neutral safety switch gets old and wears out, it can get finicky. That’s why jiggling the shifter eventually works. You find just the right spot where contact is made, the circuit closes and — voila — the car starts.

If you want to test my theory, try putting the car in neutral the next time it won’t start. You may have better luck there. But regardless, you’re right that this will eventually leave you stranded. So I would strongly advise you to replace the switch.

It’s a $50 part, and it screws right into the side of the transmission on this car. If you’re a do-it-yourselfer, it’s something you can probably handle.