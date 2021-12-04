Leaking carburetor may be to blame for disappearing gasoline

Dear Car Talk:

I have a 1957 Chevy Nomad with a small block V8, performance intake and carburetor, etc. If I don’t start it for a couple weeks, it seems like the gas tank sucks all the fuel back. I tried installing a check valve, but that didn’t help.

I’ve owned this for 48 years. Other than installing an electric fuel pump, do you have any input on what may cause this? Thanks, and stay safe. — John

That’s the built-in anti-theft device, John. Actually, your theory is logical. But also wrong. Just like lots of my theories.

Your problem is not that gasoline is flowing out of the carburetor and back down the fuel line to the gas tank. The problem is that gasoline is leaking out of the float bowl and evaporating.

Here’s how it all works. When you shut off the engine, your carburetor stores a bunch of fuel in the float chamber. That’s the fuel that’s used next time you start the car. In fact, if you severed the fuel line that comes from the tank, your car would still run for a good minute or more just on the fuel stored in the carburetor. But then you’d have to write me about how to replace a fuel line, so don’t do that.