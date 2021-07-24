Look for a gem — but not a GEM —to replace aging Saturn

Dear Car Talk:

I need advice on what kind of car to get. My 1992 Saturn is near its end. I rarely drive, since I walk, bike, e-bike or bus for most trips under 10 miles.

I would like a car for those trips of 10 miles or more, or at night or in the rain. That means I’ll need the car once or twice a month.

As an environmentalist, I am strongly inclined to get an electric car. But I think that may be a bad idea, since I read that batteries need to be used in order to retain their service life. Would you recommend an electric car for someone who only drives 20 to 50 miles twice a month?

A GEM "electric vehicle" would be perfect for 90% of my trips. But every once in a while, there will be a trip outside its range, or I would need to use a bridge or a tunnel that it is not allowed on. — Michelle

Wow, you are a committed environmentalist, Michelle.

It’s not all the biking and e-biking that convinced me. It’s that you’d actually consider a GEM, which is essentially a golf cart. That’s commitment! I’d take that off your list. That’s about the only thing you can buy that would be a down-grade from your ’92 Saturn.