Manufacturer changes and upgrades don’t follow a schedule

Dear Car Talk:

Love reading your column. I always learn something and appreciate your humor.

Years ago (back in the Dark Ages), my uncle told me to always buy a vehicle in the even-numbered years. He said that most changes were done in the odd-numbered years, and the even numbered years were when they worked out the bugs from the changes the year before.

Not sure if whoever told him that had all their fries in one basket or if that really was the truth then, or... if it still applies. What do you think?

— Christine

I’d file this under Old Husbands’ Tales, Christine, but I’m not sure an uncle qualifies. I may need to start a whole new category.

Car redesigns have never been on such a rigid schedule. In the old days that you’re probably referring to, the 1950s and ’60s, the manufacturers did make a big deal every fall about “next year’s new models.” But in reality, that often meant a tweak of a taillight or a new piece of trim. The real, mechanical guts of the car were not changed every year. Or every other year.