Miata owner not a fan of metal music

Dear Car Talk:

I have a 2010 Mazda Miata. It now has almost 40,000 miles on it. Ever since I bought it (with 18,000 miles on it), I have had a problem when I go over speed bumps. It makes a loud screeching sound. It sounds like metal rubbing against metal.

My mechanic is stumped as to what is causing this noise. I have replaced the front brakes and all four struts, but the noise continues. When they work on the car, they always add extra grease (somewhere?), but the noise always returns. The mechanics don’t think the noise is causing any harm, but it is very annoying.

This is my second Miata. My first was a 1991, and I drove it for 27 years. I traded it in for this one when it had 204,000 miles on it. It never made a noise like this one does.

By the way, if I also drive this one for 27 years, I will be 100 and still driving it. Thanks for any suggestions or help. —Fran

I’ll need a crane to get myself into a Miata when I turn 100. I’ll certainly need one to get me out.