Modern cars charge no fuel penalty for stopping and restarting

In the past six months, I’ve noticed that the driver’s seat is either getting closer to the ground or I’m shrinking, making right-hand curbs and other important objects difficult to see.

I also feel that everyone else on the road is an elephant trying to squish me in my little Fit.

My daughter has a well-cared-for 2015 Subaru Forester with 120,000 miles that I can get in and out of easily and drive with confidence. She wants to buy a new car.

Does it make sense for me to sell the Fit (it has 25,000 miles on it) and buy her car? I’m not sure I want to spend money on a new car again. If buying her car is dumb, what would you recommend? Thanks oodles.

— Marta

I think buying your daughter’s car is a great solution.