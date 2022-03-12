 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Modern cars charge no fuel penalty for stopping and restarting

  • 0

Dear Car Talk:

I deliver Meals on Wheels to seniors in my community. Should I leave my car running when I take a meal to the door, or turn it off?

Some stops are to the door and right back to my car. On other stops, I visit a little while, generally no more than five minutes. I live in Iowa, so some days, my heater is on, some days my air conditioning. Sometimes both in the same day. — Jill

Whether you’re delivering meals or babies, Jill, the answer is the same. You should shut the car off every time.

In the old days, when cars had sloppy, old carburetors and there were only three TV networks to watch, stopping and starting a car used more gasoline than letting it run briefly.

So, in those days, if you were stopping for a minute, it didn’t really make sense to shut off the engine.

But that hasn’t been true since the 1980s. Now cars use computerized fuel-injection systems to precisely meter every drop of fuel, and there’s absolutely no fuel penalty for stopping and restarting the car. On the contrary, you now use more fuel by letting it run.

People are also reading…

You also create more pollution by letting the car run while you’re inside apologizing for the overcooked ham.

And you really don’t need to worry about the starter or battery. They’re durable enough to make many starts every day. In fact, newer cars with automatic start-stop systems are designed to restart hundreds of times a day.

As for your comfort, if you make a five-minute visit, the temperature inside the car is not going to change significantly in that time. Within a minute of restarting, the inside temperature will be right back to where you want it.

So, in my book, you’re already an angel, Jill, for delivering meals for folks who need them. So go ahead and go for double-angel-plus status by reducing pollution and saving fuel during your deliveries.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smaller crossovers are a great fit for comfort and visibility

Smaller crossovers are a great fit for comfort and visibility

In the past six months, I’ve noticed that the driver’s seat is either getting closer to the ground or I’m shrinking, making right-hand curbs and other important objects difficult to see.

I also feel that everyone else on the road is an elephant trying to squish me in my little Fit.

My daughter has a well-cared-for 2015 Subaru Forester with 120,000 miles that I can get in and out of easily and drive with confidence. She wants to buy a new car.

Does it make sense for me to sell the Fit (it has 25,000 miles on it) and buy her car? I’m not sure I want to spend money on a new car again. If buying her car is dumb, what would you recommend? Thanks oodles.

— Marta

I think buying your daughter’s car is a great solution.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News