 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Modern engines work differently
0 comments

Modern engines work differently

  • 0

Dear Car Talk:

Since I first poked my head under a hood nearly 50 years ago, the cleanliness of the air filter was always one of the factors that affects fuel mileage. I still hear it today, even though modern engines are controlled by computers. Since the computer and its associated sensors constantly maintain the optimum fuel/air mixture, it seems that a dirty air filter (within reason) would have little to no impact on fuel economy. You may need to use a little more throttle to maintain a given speed, but wouldn’t the fuel economy be essentially the same?

— Scott

Yes, it would.

Obviously, if someone dumps a pot of five-alarm chili in your air filter, all bets are off. But up to that point, it hardly matters.

Here’s how modern engines work: Air coming into the engine passes through a filter. That weeds out pigeons, leaves and other dirt and debris. The air that gets through the filter then goes past a sensor called a mass airflow sensor. That sensor measures the amount and temperature and, as such, the density of the air that’s coming in.

Then, based on that information, the computer decides, many times a second, how much fuel to inject to make the ideal fuel/air mixture in the cylinders. If the amount of air gets reduced over time due to a dirty air filter, the computer will simply adjust and send in less fuel to match it. So your mileage and, just as important, your emissions, will stay the same.

If it gets really plugged up, it could affect the amount of power you get. But it won’t affect anything else. And honestly, we just don’t see dirty air filters like we used to. Twenty-five years ago, an older car might come into the shop, and we’d pull out the air filter, and it’d be disgusting. It’d be greasy and oily and almost black. Now when we see a really dirty air filter, it’s usually because some rodent has been using it as a place to warm its nuts.

The reason air filters stay cleaner is largely because crankcase ventilation systems work much better than they used to. In the old days, they’d send oily fumes through the filter and make it filthy in no time. Plus, outside air, in general, is cleaner. That’s a great accomplishment, and not just for cars. So if you check your nose hairs, Scott, they probably don’t need changing as often either.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

What insect is this?
Car Talk

What insect is this?

My late brother Tom used to quote Charles Kettering, who was once the head of research at GM. Kettering often said, “You guys are going to sell THIS?” Actually, Kettering famously said, “A problem well-defined is a problem half-solved.” Which is pretty smart. And true.

And you would think that someone like me, who has spent most of his adult life asking people if it’s “more of a thunk, a clunk or a clank,” would have stopped to question the reader’s insect diagnosis. The question is, How does the average person find an agricultural biologist to make a positive identification of a fruit fly? Do you just watch “CSI: Kitchen Garbage Can,” and hope they repeat the fruit fly episode?

Actually, some counties have agricultural commissioners or cooperative extension services. Start there, if you have one. If not, your state might have entomologists if they have mosquito abatement programs or other invasive insect related programs. Or try a nearby college and see if you can get some help. In my experience, professors often love a chance to actually be useful once in a while. As long as you don’t ask them too often.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News